More U.S. Black colleges and universities receive bomb threats

(Reuters) – Several Black colleges and universities in the United States received bomb threats and put their campuses on lockdown on Tuesday, a day after a rash of similar threats forced the cancellation of classes for the day at other schools.

Howard University in Washington, University of the District of Columbia, Kentucky State, Xavier University of Louisiana and Fort Valley State in Georgia were among the schools reporting receiving threats, according to Twitter postings and local media.

“Campus is currently on lockdown. Residential students remain in dorms. Non-residential students and staff should NOT report to campus until further notice. Campus operations are suspended for the day,” Fort Valley State said in a Tweet.

Howard gave the all clear Tuesday morning after the campus received a threat at around 2:55 a.m., it said on Twitter.

The bomb scares come after several other HBCUs told students and staff on Monday to shelter in place and canceled classes for the day after similar threats. Authorities said they did not find any suspicious devices, allowing the schools to reopen.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the FBI said in a statement on Tuesday. It encouraged members of the public to report anything suspicious to the bureau.

Students at Xavier University in Louisiana were told to stay in their dorm rooms until further notice and to monitor university channels.

“ALERT! XULA has received a bomb threat & is working w/ authorities. Campus will be remote until 12 p.m.,” the school said in a Tweet.

