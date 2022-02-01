iPhone users can use Face ID with a mask with next iOS update

iPhone users will be able to unlock their devices while wearing face masks.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, those wanting to use Face ID while on the go have had to scramble to take their face coverings down for the feature to work.

However, the new iOS 15.4 update comes bearing a new AI tool that will make it possible to unlock iPhones with a mask on by scanning only the details of a person’s eyes.

The new operating system will also feature a new batch of emojis, among other bug fixes.

In November, the tech giant promised to fix a problem with the iPhone 13, which saw screen repairs performed by unofficial parties cause glitches and breaks with its Face ID feature.

Currently, the model contains a chip that “pairs” a screen with a specific phone and requires special software tools to “match” a new one, and third-party repair firms found that without these tools, the facial-identification security function stops working.

Apple vowed to release a software update to combat the issue, after the feature was widely criticised by right-to-repair advocates, who suggested it was included to limit who could repair iPhones.

The issue was first reported by iFixit, a company specialising in tools, parts and tech repair guides, who labelled the new link between screen replacements and Face ID as a “dark day for fixers, both DIY and professional”.

The repair firm discovered that the new chip ensures that unless the replacement screen is “matched” to the phone’s unique serial number, FaceID does not work.

Apple told news outlets a solution would be made available in a future update.