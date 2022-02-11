Prince Andrew’s Former Massage Therapist Recalls Royal Being A ‘Total Creep’ As He Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit

MEGA

Yet another source has come forward with some not-so-pleasant things to say about Prince Andrew.

The 61-year-old royal is currently facing a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre — who claims she was forced to have sex with him when she was a minor. Since the allegations came to light, several people have come forward to reveal more of Andrew’s allegedly despicable behavior.

Now, a massage therapist by the name of Emma Gruenbaum is detailing the inappropriate behavior she witnessed while Andrew was her client.

MEGA

According to a report from The Sun, Emma, 50, wanted to speak out in the midst of Andrew’s ongoing lawsuit to help give credibility to Virginia’s claims, despite the Duke of York’s insistence on his innocence.

PRINCE ANDREW ‘SHOUTED AND YELLED’ AT GARDENER AFTER BEING SERVED COURT PAPERS: REPORT

“I don’t want to sit by and not speak about the way he was towards me when as he calls Virginia delusional,” Emma told the outlet before detailing the horrific behavior she witnessed.

“I had a lot of high-profile clients and often visited their homes. But Andrew was very different,” she explained. “He was a constant sex pestright from the start.”

She recalled a specific event back in 2005, when she was asked to come to Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park to provide a session for Andrew.

MEGA

“I took my own table which I always use because it is set at the right height for me to do the massage properly. But when I got there I got told: No, he will only use his own table,” she remembered. She was then guided up the stairs by a staff member and led into the royal’s private bedroom, as she told the outlet.

FORMER PALACE SECURITY OFFICER CALLS PRINCE ANDREW A ‘BULLY,’ CLAIMS ROYAL ‘HAD THIS NASTY SIDE TO HIM’ AS HE FACES SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

“I said ‘Oh I’m not really comfortable doing this in his bedroom.’ I looked at the massage table and I said, ‘And that is much too high.’ It was up to my hips so I’d be kind of there massaging at boob level, which is something I obviously didn’t want. So I said, ‘Can we move it out of the bedroom? I am not comfortable,'” she explained. “But I was told it wasn’t an option, this was the way the Duke liked it.”

MEGA

Emma pointed out that Andrew would often ask her inappropriate questions about her sex life, and even tried to hug her after his sessions.

“His advances weren’t working and I think that his patience ran out,” she spilled. “He always tried to turn the conversation to sex or jokes about sex. I’d tell him it wasn’t appropriate or it just wasn’t funny.”

“He was a pest. But it was always in a ‘matron and schoolboy’ way,” she continued. “He seemed to want me to tell him to shut up. He was just a creep. I always used to tell my girlfriends what a total creep he was.”