Royal Expert Suspects Prince Charles Will Have ‘Less Sympathy’ For Prince Andrew When He’s King After The Duke Of York Reaches ‘Settlement In Principle’ With Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew‘s future is not looking bright.

As reported by OK!, the Duke of York and accuser Virginia Giuffre reached a “settlement in principle” in her civil sexual abuse case. “The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed),” a document submitted to a U.S. court read. Virginia alleged she was forced to have sex with the royal on three occasions as a minor, which Andrew denied.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, February 16, and weighed in on what’s next for Andrew. Camilla suspected Andrew’s team are debating whether he can ever be “rehabilitated” in the public eye, the Express reported.

“He can’t in public life,” she explained. “Because when he was stripped of his royal and military associations last month it was expressly said there’s no going back so those patronages are going to be handed on to other members of the royal family.”

“We’ve got to mindful of the fact his mother is supportive of him while she’s on the throne he’s got limited time for rehabilitation,” Camilla said, per the outlet.

The reporter said things will be different when Prince Charles is king. She suspected the Prince of Wales will have “less sympathy” for his brother than Queen Elizabeth II. “Let’s not forget it was his brother and indeed his nephew the Duke of Cambridge [Prince William] who pushed for this severing of royal ties in the first place,” she added.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by the monarch last month. In 2019, he stepped back as a working royal in the aftermath of his BBC interview where he claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Virginia.

“He’s in a really very difficult position,” Camilla said, the publication reported.

Camilla said she did not know the nature of the agreement reached between Andrew and Virginia’s legal teams. “Obviously there is the statement that was negotiated over 10 days and in it he doesn’t admit any liability,” she said. “It was suggested that she wanted him to show some sort of admission of guilt.”

She suspected Virginia may be “entitled to speak” about the settlement after the Platinum Jubilee in June. She felt the timing is interesting because Prince Harry‘s biography is also slated for release after the event.