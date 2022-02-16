Queen Elizabeth releasing a perfume for dogs

Queen Elizabeth is releasing a perfume for dogs.

Canine lovers will be able to purchase Happy Hounds Dog Cologne for £9.99 ($13.53) in the gift shop of Sandringham House, which is the British monarch’s estate in Norfolk, England.

The description of the pooch perfume, which is unisex, says it smells of “coastal walks” and has a “rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot”.

The Sandringham Estate’s gift shop already lists The Sandringham Happy Hound Gift Box, touted as “the ideal present for dog lovers and their furry friends,” on its website. The box set includes a dog shampoo, game bones and a tweed dog toy.

The pet scent has been created in collaboration with Norfolk Natural Living.

Queen Elizabeth also released a range of dog biscuits in August 2021.

The 95-year-old royal approved a line of canine snacks, called Game Bones, made with meat from the grounds surrounding Sandringham House and flavoured with royal venison.

The doggy biscuits come in a paper bag with a royal seal and, although they do not contain any additives or preservatives, they are recommended for “occasional use” and as a “training aid” for pet pooches.

The Queen has owned corgis and dorgis – a cross between a dachshund and a corgi – since she was 18.

In May 2021, she mourned the loss of dorgi Fergus, one of two new puppies given to her while her late husband Prince Philip was in the hospital.

The mutt was named after her late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I in 1915. The other dog is named was Muick after a favorite spot near Balmoral Castle.

Along with two dogs, Elizabeth still also has her last corgi, Candy.