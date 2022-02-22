Sarah Jessica Parker Privately ‘Admits Fans Miss’ Kim Cattrall’s ‘Sex And The City’ Character In Reboot Ahead Off Possible Season 2

mega mega

Take Two? An insider says not so fast!

While Sarah Jessica Parkerand her castmates are eager for a second season of And Just Like That, it may not happen due to a mess behind the scenes.

Though talks are underway to renew the Sex and the City sequel, which reunites Parker, Cynthia Nixonand Kristin Davis, “there are a ton of issues to resolve first,” the insider dishes. The biggest, of course, is whether Kim Cattrall, 65 — who sat out the reboot due to her nasty public feud with Parker, 56 — will finally bury the hatchet and reprise her role as Samantha this time around.

Parker recently dashed hopes of Cattrall’s return when she bluntly told an interviewer that she does not want her back, “but privately, she admits that the fans miss her,” spills the insider.

“And plot-wise, the show’s clearly left the door open for Samantha to come back.” But cutting a deal with Cattrall and the cast is going to be tough, warns the insider: “Everybody will be pushing for a raise for a season 2. Sarah has closed complicated deals in the past, but this is a big mountain to climb.”

As OK! reported, Parker refused to address Cattrall directly by name during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, February 14. When asked about her former castmate’s absence, Parker replied: “The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role.”

Cattrall’s choice to not reprise her role was rumored to have been due to the actresses’ estranged relationship, although the How I Met Your Mother star has also not directly addressed her reason for sitting out of the reboot. The 65-year-old is “still bitter about the way Sarah treated her,” and is “convinced it was all due to jealousy,” an insider squealed.

The Sex and the City reboot has been a hot topic for more than one reason, as Chris Noth (a.k.a. Mr. Big) was slammed with multiple sexual assault accusations after the reboot aired.