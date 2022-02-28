Ukraine sailor tries to sink his Russian boss’ £5 million yacht

Published by

TDPel Media

A Ukraine sailorwas arrested and later released after he tried to sink his Russian boss’s luxury yacht. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the 55-year-old Ukrainian sailor tried to submerge the £5m vessel at Pord Adriano in Majorca He was arrested for his actions but was released after explaining the situation to authorities. He was quoted as saying upon his release: “I don’t regret anything I’ve done and I would do it again. ” The man worked as a mechanic on the Lady Anastasia ship for roughly 10 years and said, according to local media, that the attempted sinking was an “act of revenge”…

Read More