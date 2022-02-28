Zelensky on EU membership: ‘We’ve earned it’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech to the nation at the presidential palace. -/Ukrainian President's Office via ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again appealed to his European backers to let his country into the European Union.

“We turn to the EU for immediate admission of Ukraine according to a new special procedure,” Zelensky said. “I am convinced that this is just. I am convinced that we have earned this.”

In the past few days since Russia invaded Ukraine, 16 children had been killed and 45 others injured by shelling, according to the president. This information could not be independently verified.

Addressing Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Zelensky said, “Just save your lives! Go!”