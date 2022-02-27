Zelensky Videos: He won Ukraine’s Dancing With The Stars, And Played A Teacher Elected President in a TV Series; On Way To This Weeks Videos Rallying to Resist: WATCH

The Latest Zelensky Video

Zelensky video: Sizzle Reel for Dancing With Stars Finals 2006

Caption (translated) Tomorrow we will have the grand finale of the #DancingStars show. Let’s remember the best performances of the winners of the first season. In your opinion, what helped Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Shoptenko get the title of the best dancing couple?

Though frequently referred to as a “former comedian”, it’s not like Pete Davidson becoming president. In fact Volodymyr Zelensky has a law degree from the Kyiv Economic University, has accumulated broad experience . So, actually it’s more like Kim Kardashian who has one as well. But that’s where the comparisons stop.

Wait, he also starred on a reality show, the Ukrainian Dancing With the Stars, but now that comparison really does stop since he did some things, danced and featured some fashion skills.

Turns out he won that competition and here are the highlights

TV Series: ‘Servant of the People’, Zelensky Plays a Teacher Elected President Because of a Viral Video : 2 Episodes Subtitles

Volodymyr Zelensky, a 41-year-old actor who became a household name playing, in what some would call irony and others “lol 2019,” an unlikely president named Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko on the Ukrainian television show Servant of the People in 2015

Far from a traditional candidate, Zelensky didn’t do debates or even standard meet and greets. He set up rallies with a big circle that looked like the main ring of a circus and would dance and tell jokes. The Financial Times quoted him as explaining, “Why would there be a need for campaigning? You’re smart people, you know what to do on March 31, right?”

This was not all ready for prime time either. It was quirky and described as disturbing, not to mention a serious reliance on jokes that were offensive, with many making a punchline out of a situation or wordplay degrading to women.

And he was elected and, well we’re watching and seeing how suited he is to the job under pressure.

Zelensky Videos: This week

Videos of last 3 days by Zelensky have had an impact first directly addressing the Russian people, in Russian. The other two quick ones countering misinformation, encouraging his fellow countrymen to fight, proving he’s not fled

Zelensky’s selfie videos have calmed and fortified his country in these first days under Russian attack, even as Russia’s Putin has made it clear he is a primary target. The Russian leader has encouraged the Ukrainian army to overthrow his government, and has made regime change a requirement for any talks.

But so far Zelensky has been posting regular messages — ‘We will not lay down our weapons’, he said, going on to rejected rumors that he had told the army to surrender and proved that he had not left the country by filming in front of a landmark.

The Headlines:

In Video, a Defiant President Zelensky Says, ‘We Are Here’

President Zelensky posts video as Russian troops advance

‘We are all here,’ Ukraine’s Zelensky says in video from Kyiv

U.S. stands ready to evacuate Zelensky, Russia’s ‘target No. 1’

Ukraine’s Zelensky asks citizens to resist and Europe to do more – BBC

“Enemy’s Marked Me No. 1 Target, Family Is No. 2″: Ukraine President — NDTV

Zelensky Posts Defiant Videos From the Streets of Kyiv as Putin’s Forces Close In — Intercept

Zelensky Agrees to Talks, as Putin Places Nuclear Forces on Alert — NY Times

Posted last night by Zelensky’s No 2 Original post below