Queer Banned Books Among The Next Challenges. in Missouri After Toni Morrison Title Restored: ‘Fun Home’, ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’

by


 
Published by
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A banned book again will be available to high school students here after the Wentzville School Board reversed its decision in the face of criticism and a class action lawsuit. The board voted 5-2 on Friday to rescind its earlier decision to ban Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” The board then voted 5-1, with one member abstaining, to accept a review committee’s recommendation to retain the book, which had been challenged by a parent. “‘The Bluest Eye’ doesn’t offer anything to our children,” argued board member Sandy Garber. She had been a leading critic of the Morrison book,…

