Ali Landry Trashes Ex Mario Lopez In New Interview, Compares Their Marriage To ‘A Tiger Woods Situation’

Ali Landry trashed her marriage to ex-husband Mario Lopez in a new interview with Lacey Leone McLaughlin, claiming that the actor started regularly cheating on her just days after their wedding in a way she can only compare to that of a “Tiger Woods situation.”

According to Landry’s interview with McLaughlin on the newest episode of the latter’s podcast titled Unfolding Leadership, the 48-year-old model and former Miss USA opens up to the Hollywood executive coach about her marriage to Lopez, his serial cheating, and why there are reasons she is ultimately thankful she found out her former husband was cheating on her while they were still together.

Landry and Lopez reportedly first met in 1998, two years after she won the 1996 Miss USA pageant and when she returned to commentate the 1998 pageant where Lopez was acting as presenter. The two started dating shortly after, and became engaged in 2003 before finally getting married in April 2004. But less than one week into their marriage, Landry reportedly realized that Lopez was cheating on her regularly.

“Not even a week [after the wedding] I found out it was like a Tiger Woods situation,” Landry tells McLaughlin in the podcast’s newest episode. “It was cheating across the board.”

Landry comparing her situation to that of a “Tiger Woods situation” is a direct reference to the fact that the golf legend’s wife, Elin Nordegren, found out her husband was cheating on her in 2009. Although Woods ultimately admitted to his infidelity, there were soon more rumors that he was cheating on his wife with dozens of women.

But despite realizing shortly after their marriage that Lopez was cheating on her “across the board,” the actress and model also admits in the new interview with McLaughlin that she thanks God “every single day” for the revelation.

“It changed me as a woman,” Landry shared. “I am so much better because that happened.”

Two weeks after their marriage, Landry ultimately had her marriage to Lopez annulled due to his infidelity – citing specifically one incident where he allegedly cheated on her during his bachelor party just days before their wedding.