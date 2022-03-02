Bob The Drag Queen Says Winning ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ ‘Was One Of The Hardest Things I Have Ever Had To Do’

MEGA

Even though being on television has its perks, Bob the Drag Queen — who competed on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race — recalls the pressure he faced when starring on the reality show.

“Well, the main thing I learned was just because it looks easy doesn’t mean it is. Winning RuPaul’s Drag Race was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do,” the entertainment star, who has teamed up with Verizon and Samsung for the launch of the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra device, exclusively tells OK!. “I have only competed on a few television shows in my day – I competed on Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, RuPaul’s Drag Race and of those three, Ru Paul’s Drag is the hardest show to win. It’s a lot of work and your talents have to span from sewing to writing, acting and musicianship. The ask on that show is really big, and I am really grateful to have been allowed to participate in it.”

MEGA

He continues, “I have never been on America’s Next Top Model, but it’s a combination of all of those shows into one. There is modeling, acting, singing, dancing, there’s sewing. It is Top Model, Project Runway, American Idol, America’s Got Talent and Last Comic Standing, all rolled into one. Name another show where you have to make a gown and do stand-up comedy – I dare you to name one.”

Though the Georgia native, whose real name is Christopher Caldwell, now has millions of followers on social media, he doesn’t think of himself as a role model.

“I am just doing my best to live my life as a visible, Black, queer person for people to see and for myself, honestly,” he says. “I really set out to be a comedian and to enact some social change.”

MEGA

OUT AND PROUD! 10 CELEBS WHO IDENTIFY AS GENDER-FLUID OR NON-BINARY — SAM SMITH, COURTNEY STODDEN, JANELLE MONAE, MORE

Since the activist has always wanted to make people laugh, he will be able to share his jokes with others, as he is currently traveling for some shows. Additionally, he also hosts a podcast with his best friend called “Sibling Rivalry,” and in in the fall, they’ll be embarking on a tour.

After staying home for so long, the entertainer is excited to see his fans in real life. “It feels nice. There is a part of me that is like that feels really nice but there’s a part of me is kind of like I think sometimes the more you grow, the more you realize there are a lot of eyes on you and you’re scrutinized more heavily, but I still find a way to have fun in the midst of all of it, and I don’t take myself too seriously,” he says.

Going forward, the musician hopes to “expand the representation of who I am — a Black, queer, non-binary person,” he notes.

“I know how important it was for me to see myself, and I hope I can be a reflection for other people in the world. I know that it sounds like I want to be a role model, but I just want to be visible so someone else can feel less alone,” he adds.

Bob The Drag Queen enjoys his time on set with Verizon capturing content on the new Samsung S22 Ultra device.Courtesy of Verizon

PROUD AND CLEAR! 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE COME OUT AS GAY OR BISEXUAL

In the meantime, the TV star is excited about the launch of the latest Samsung phone.

“It actually felt really natural and easy for me. It was really fun, it was an honor actually,” he says of the collab. “I have always loved their cameras, but they have this night mode camera which is really exciting. I am not a cinematographer, I am not a filmmaker, I am not going to be Martin Scorsese with this phone or anything, but it does feel nice to be able to save videos.”