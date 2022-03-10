Caitlyn Jenner Not Asked To Film Kardashian’s Hulu Show, Rob Will Only Make Cameo

Mega

Caitlyn Jenner will not make an appearance in the upcoming Hulu show The Kardashians despite her being one of the main reasons the family’s original show ended up being sold.

Kris Jenner — along with her daughters — sat down for a chat with Variety to promote their new project on the streamer which premieres next month.

The article boosted Kris’ ability to make the family a lot of money. She guided the family from their mega-deal at E! — which they decided not to renew in September 2020 — to their new home at Hulu. Many have been wondering what the format for the show would look like and if it would resemble Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The family revealed the show will be at least 2 seasons and consist of 20 episodes per season. The biggest bombshell was Caitlyn is no longer a part of the program. Caitlyn starred on Keeping Up for the entire series even after her split from Kris and their messy public fight.

Caitlyn’s celebrity status as a former Olympian was a selling point to E! back in the early 2000s when they picked up the show — that would go on to become a reality juggernaut.

The article also reveals Rob is no longer a main cast member. He wasn’t filming Keeping Up regularly towards the end and has always seemed to like being low-key more than in the family drama.

Rob is also in the middle of a nasty lawsuit with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. She is suing him for revenge porn claiming he leaked nude photos of her online and caused her emotional distress. He was also suing his ex for assault — a claim she denied — but dismissed the case days before trial.

It’s unclear if the legal matters played a role in the family thinking Rob should sit this series out or he just didn’t have any interest in shooting with them.

The family did say Rob could make a cameo at some point during the show.