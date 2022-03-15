Christina Aguilera is headlining ‘L.A Pride in the Park’.

The ‘Genie in a Bottle’ hitmaker has been given the top spot at the 2022 edition of the annual multi-stage festival celebrating the LGBT community – which was paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic – at its “iconic new” 25,000 capacity venue Los Angeles Historic State Park on 11 June.

Gerald Garth, the vice president of programmes and initiatives at charity St Christopher’s Street said: “The inaugural L.A. Pride in 1970 set the foundation for what would become an annual celebration of the Greater Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ community. Over the course of those 50 years, it has been inspiring to see neighborhoods throughout L.A. organize their own Pride celebrations. As we return to in-person events, L.A. Pride is honored to continue the tradition that we started 50 years ago, this time with the iconic Christina Aguilera in an iconic new location.”

Gerald promised – despite the attacks on LGBT rights and freedoms – they “will continue being loud” at the event, which tickets will go on sale on Tuesday (15.03.22) with more performer announcements to follow.

He continued: “Given the LGBTQIA+ oppression that’s horrifyingly making its way into legal reality, putting our younger community’s visibility and truth at risk, there’s an even bigger reason for us to come together across the country and tell our youths to Love Your Pride. We will continue being loud and say gay. We will continue to come together to support you. To the lawmakers who are pushing this agenda: don’t come for family.”