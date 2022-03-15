Seized or sailing away: What we know about oligarchs and their assets

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – The latest on Russia’s oligarchs and their assets: ALISHER USMANOV Alisher Usmanov, 68, a metals and telecoms tycoon with an estimated $16.2 billion net worth, has been sanctioned by the United States and European Union. Seized: – A villa in Golfo del Pevero, on the island of Sardinia, worth approximately $19 million, was seized by Italian authorities. Suspended: – The $600 million Dilbar superyacht is sitting in a Hamburg shipyard with authorities saying they have no plans to deliver it to the owner. – Everton F.C. suspended its $15 million plus naming rights deal with Usmanov’…

