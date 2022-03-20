Disney World Issues Apology Following ‘Racist’ High School Dance Routine, ‘We Regret It Took Place’

Published by

Radar Online

Walt Disney World has recently issued an apology for a dance routine performed at their amusement park in which a high school drill team reportedly put on a performance that some are calling “racist” for emphasizing Native American stereotypes and alleged cultural appropriation.

According to The Post, Orlando, Florida’s Disney World issued the apology on Friday just days after Texas’ Port Neches-Groves High School Indianettes performed a dance at the park that not only included chants of “Scalp ’em, Indians, scalp ’em” but also reportedly showcased the all-girl dance squad dressed in purple and white fringe while dancing like Native Americans.

“The live performance in our park did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place,” Jacquee Wahler, Disney spokesperson, said in Friday’s statement. “It was not consistent with the audition tape the school provided and we have immediately put measures in place so this is not repeated.”

But some individuals are still up in arms over the Indianettes’ insensitive performance because, although Disney did eventually issue an apology, it didn’t come until a slew of rightfully offended people took to social media to condemn the performance for its blatant disregard of Native American culture.

“Cuz a bunch of kids in fringe chanting ‘scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em’ is honor, right? And any Natives who attend [Port Neches-Groves High School] should prolly just accept their classmates dehumanizing them cuz ‘tradition’, right?” Ojibwe tribal attorney Tara Houska wrote on Twitter Thursday, one day before the park’s apology. “Shame on [Disney World] hosting this.”

“99% percent of the people sharing their outrage about this are Native people. Can’t you see that’s the problem too?” Kelly Lynne D’Angelo, a writer for TNT’s Miracle Workers who is a member of the Tongva tribe also wrote. “Why must WE be the ones to speak up of all the blatant racism against us? Of our constant mistreatment? Why must we fight, tooth and nail, for you to understand we are human and alive and thriving too?”

“The thing is: our ways were right and always have been,” D’Angelo continued. “We know how to make bounty on this earth. How to live EASILY. Our relational practices with each other and the earth are a FUNDAMENTAL CORE to a healthy and harmonious human experience.”

Disney is also under fire for failing to live up to their pledge of “inclusion” regarding Tuesday’s controversial dance routine. The incident also comes just days after, as Radar reported, Disney CEO Bob Chapek openly showed support for Florida’s recent “Don’t Say Gay” bill – a bill that banned any and all “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity.”