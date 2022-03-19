Vladimir Putin Fears He’s Being Poisoned, Replaces 1,000 Staffers & Forces Employees To Test Food

Mega Mega

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fears he’s being poisoned, so he’s replaced 1,000 of his staffers and is reportedly making employees test his food before he eats it.

According to reports, Putin wiped his inner circle clean last month after growing increasingly paranoid that someone is out to get him.

“Laundresses, secretaries, cooks — to a whole new group of people. The assessment from the intelligence community is that he’s scared,” a source revealed on Thursday. Hours earlier, Putin appeared on television and labeled Russians protesting the war against Ukraine as “scum” and “traitors.”

Reporter Craig Copetas says poisoning isn’t uncommon in Russia. In fact, it’s the country’s most popular form of assassination.

Putin’s inner circle is reportedly no stranger to poisoning. His agents were allegedly linked to the 2006 murder of Alexander Litvinenko after he spoke out critiquing Russia’s leader. Litvinenko’s tea is said to have been spiked with radioactive poison.

That’s not all.

Authorities claim Putin’s henchmen were responsible for almost killing former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter by spraying deadly poison on the family’s front door.

Skripal and his spawn barely made it out of the house with their lives.

Putin’s not just getting rid of his laundresses, secretaries, and cooks, he’s also thrown his military chief, General Roman Gavrilov, in jail after claiming he “leaked” information that allegedly got a soldier killed.

According to The Times, the head of the FSB’s foreign intelligence branch, Sergey Beseda, has also been arrested, along with Beseda’s deputy Anatoly Bolyukh.

When it comes to the war, Russian officials claim only 498 soldiers have died in battle, but Ukraine says that’s not true. Ukrainian officials allege their soldiers have actually killed over 13,500 Russian troops.

U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to sit this war out, revealing early on that he would not be sending troops overseas to help Ukraine in the battle against Russia.