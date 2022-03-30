Elliot Page’s character on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will come out as a transgender.

The 35-year-old actor says his character will transition – along with a new name – in the third season of the Netflix show based on the popular comic book series that follows seven siblings with supernatural powers.

On Twitter, Elliot posted a still from the new season, writing: “Meet Viktor Hargreeves [umbrella emoji] @UmbrellaAcad”.

Netflix added: “Welcome to the family Viktor – we’re so happy you’re here.”

The streamer’s LGBTQ+ content page added: “FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!”

This direction for the ‘Juno’ star’’s character in season three – which will drop in the summer – matches his real life trajectory as he publicly came out as transgender back in 2020, admitting that he felt “lucky” to be able to do so.

Elliot wrote on Instagram: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

He also shared how his mind “flourished” as he accepted his true gender identity.

Elliot said: “I couldn’t believe the amount of energy I had, ideas, how my imagination flourished, because the constant discomfort and pain around that aspect of my body was gone.”

In 2021, Elliot became the first transgender man to appear on the cover of Time magazine, where he shared what he was “anticipating” following his news.

He told the magazine: “What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That’s essentially what happened.”