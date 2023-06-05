Elliot Page Shockingly Admits He had Secret Relationship With Kate Mara While She was Dating Max Minghelia

mega

Elliot Page is spilling the tea on his past relationships, including his secret romance with Kate Mara while she was dating Max Minghella.

Page dropped the bombshell in his new memoir, Pageboy, recalling: “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara.”

Page and former partnerEmma Portner announced in January 2021 that they split after three years of marriage, having parted ways months prior to the news.

“She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella,” Page spilled, going on to reveal that Minghella was supportive of his then-girlfriend exploring her relationship with Page — which occurred while he was filming 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can,” Page said Mara told him.

Page — who publicly came out as gay in 2014 and as trans in December of 2020 — noted in his pages that their relationship occurred “right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak.”

“I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available,” he speculated. “And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

Noting this was “definitely a pattern in my life,” Page emphasized that he and Mara are still close. “I think the love and care that we have for each other is it’s very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

Elsewhere in his tell-all, Page recounted an incident where he was verbally assaulted at a party by an A-lister.

In his chapter “Famous A**hole at Party,” the actor recalled an unnamed actor, whom Page described as an “acquaintance,” coming up to him at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014 and telling him “you aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.”

“I’m going to f**k you to make you realize you aren’t gay,” Page claimed of what the actor told him. He saw the same man a few days later at the gym, where he told the Juno star: “I don’t have a problem with gay people I swear.”

Page replied at the time: “I think you might.”

