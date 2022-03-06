Madonna Seen Out In Public Without The Instagram Filter To Give Her The Youthful Appearance She Displays On Social Media

Mega

Madonna went out on the town! She was seen in London on Saturday morning with her son Rocco Ritchie. The sighting comes as the war continues online where fans debate who should play the pop icon in her own biopic. The Vogue singer would suggest herself, but they may need to touch up a few spots if they plan on going that route.

Madonna and her son went out to a late dinner at Harry’s Bar in London’s Mayfair early Saturday morning just past midnight.

The singer was cut her stylish figure wearing a black overcoat over her curve complimenting black turtleneck and shorts. She had black tights on underneath and a crimson red belt tying the whole outfit together.

Ritchie wore a dark blue suit and black tie while sporting some brown dress shoes.

The pop icon accessorized with a black bag that had white paint written over it reading “Lovable Rebel.” Though when fans zoomed in to get a better look at the bag, they also got a close up look at the 63-year-old’s vainy hand.

Fans have criticized the senior pop singer for overusing filters on her Instagram. Some have commented saying she purposefully makes herself look like she’s still in her 30s on social media.

Madonna still looks amazing for her age – with the help of decades of alleged plastic surgery – but she rarely is seen out in public without hiding behind large dark frame glasses and full body outfits. She’s quick to show off her abs at her age online but dresses closer to a nun when out in public.

The Grammy winner — full name Madonna Louise Ciccone — has been an icon in pop culture ever since her debut self-titled album back in 1983. In her near 40-year career she’s gone on to sing, dance, act and direct her way into almost every aspect of the entertainment industry. In 2016 Madonna became the highest grossing solo touring artist of all time grossing over $1.3 billion 1990 and then only following behind big band groups U2 and The Rolling Stones.

A highly rumored biopic of the pop star has been making the casting rounds in LA with fans listing their hopefuls. New Black Widow Florence Pugh, Mayor of Kingstown actress Emma Laird, and Euphoria stars Alexa Demie & Sydney Sweeney are all in the running.

A first look came out of Evan Rachel Wood playing the singer during her Like a Virgin phase in the Weird Al biopic that is filming now.

