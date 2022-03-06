‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Josh Flagg And Husband Bobby Boyd Release Separate Statements Announcing Their Divorce After Being Married For 5 Years

Mega

This is one signature on the dotted line Flagg hoped he’d never have to sign.

The star of BRAVO’s Million Dollar Listing, Josh Flagg, and his soon-to-be ex-husband Bobby Boyd each released their own statements on their respective Instagram accounts to announce their split from one another after being together for almost 6 years.

Flagg was the first to release his statement late last night. The BRAVO TV star wrote, “Bobby and I are divorcing – This might sound abrupt, but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline.” He continues, “This was not a rash or impulsive decision. [He and Boyd] have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.

The reality TV show host went on to clarify, “It was not the lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves.”

He concludes having said, “I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him … Thanks for the unwavering support.”

Boyd released a much lengthier response an hour later where he goes into detail about what a rollercoaster life it was like being with the reality star.

“The last 6 years of my life I wouldn’t change for the world. 6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend.” He continues to say, “From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for.”

He then goes into the news of the breakup acknowledging, “it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together. We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family.” He then claims that the two did everything in their power to make it work.

“Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn’t enough,” Boyd explained. “I love Josh with all my heart and will always respect and admire him. I’m forever greatful to him for showing me that true love does exist.”

He concludes his statement by reiterating that the two are going on their separate journeys and are ending their marriage with no ill will between the two.

The Million Dollar Listing star married Boyd in 2017 after dating for a year before. They got engaged in the summer of 2016 in Paris then wed in a Jewish ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel a year later.

An explosive fight between the two aired on an episode of the reality show a week before their nuptials. The fight started after Flagg went to Boyd for support after a disagreement with fellow MDL star Josh Altman.