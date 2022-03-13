Royal Family Dissed! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Not Return To The U.K. For Prince Philip’s Memorial Service

MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t be hopping across the pond anytime soon. After rumors swirled whether the 37-year-old prince would come in March for Prince Philip‘s memorial service, the answer has finally been revealed.

“The Duke will not be returning to the U.K. in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible,” a spokesperson told Page Six.

In January, it was revealed that the red-headed royal was nervous to return home, as he wanted security for when he was out and about. (Since he is no longer a senior member of the royal family, he doesn’t have free security anymore.)

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” a legal representative for Harry said at the time. “While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family. The Duke and Duchess personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

One month later, he spoke about the whole ordeal.

“This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him,” Shaheed Fatima QC, for the Duke, said during Harry’s High Court battle on Friday, February 18. “It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is and always will be, his home.”

It remains to be seen if the couple, who share Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 9 months, return for the Queen’s Jubilee in June. However, one expert claimed the former actress, 40, won’t return to the U.K. again, especially since she is on bad terms with the royal family.

“I don’t think Meghan will ever come back to this country, and I think this is a very good excuse for not coming back. I don’t think realistically (Harry) expects to win this case,” expert Phil Dampier told The Sun. “Getting his protection reinstated would set a precedent and so it gives them the perfect opportunity to say we can’t come to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Harry might come over, but it gives Meghan a good excuse not to come and also not to bring the children.”