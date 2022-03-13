Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Is Dating WikiLeaks Leaker Chelsea Manning

Mega

Grimes has already moved on from her ex Elon Musk and is reportedly dating former US army soldier turned WikiLeaks correspondent Chelsea Manning.

A source close to Grimes told Page Six that “They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” referring to the singer and infamous leaker getting together. “They’ve been living together in Austin.”

Another source said Manning still has her apartment in Brooklyn but spends more time in Texas. Neither reps for Manning nor Grimes have commented on the report.

Manning and Grimes have been tweeting back and forth since the pop star’s public break up with Tesla’s CEO. Few expected the friendship to bloom into a full on relationship

In December, the Oblivion singer tweeted, “Celebrity culture is suffocating af. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1.” She continued to clarify, “Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” When Manning replied, “vouch,” Grimes responded, “Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days.”

The 33-year-old mother of two has gone on to publicly apologize for not appearing on Manning’s Twitch stream yet saying she’s been planning to but has had to “postpone like 10 times.”

Manning was part of the United States Army until she was convicted by court martial in 2013 for violations of espionage after leaking 750,000 classified documents to government leak site WikiLeaks.

Manning was imprisoned in 2010 until her sentence was commuted in 2017.

The news of the odd couple comes days after Musk and Grimes announced their second child together. The former couple announced Exa Dark Sideræl months after their split from one another. They had the child through a surrogate, unlike their first child, X Æ A-12.

The two have clarified that they have not reconciled their romantic relationship but have decided to keep the family unit together while they move on in new romantic ventures.