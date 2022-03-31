Tension simmers as Norwegian criticises Qatari human rights record at FIFA congress

Published by

Reuters UK

By Ossian Shine and Simon Evans DOHA (Reuters) – Simmering tensions boiled to the surface at the FIFA congress on Thursday when Norway’s soccer chief Lise Klaveness hit out at the 2022 World Cup’s Qatari hosts over the country’s human rights record. The Norwegian Football Federation president, who became the body’s first female leader in its 120-year history when elected this month, said the World Cup had been awarded by FIFA “in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences”. “Human rights, equality, democracy, the core interests of football, were not in the starting 11 until many years la…

