Civilians learn to use AK47 rifles in a cinema at the Lviv Film Center. Pau Venteo/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

More than 100,000 volunteers have signed up to join Kiev’s territorial defence force since the invasion by Russia, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar says, according to a report from the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency (UNIAN).

The figure could not be independently verified.

Malyar added that the volunteer units would not be demobilized at the end of the war, but incorporated instead into the Ukrainian defence forces.