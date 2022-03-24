Wanda Sykes kept Oscars job secret from wife

Wanda Sykes didn’t tell her wife she was in the running to host the Oscars.

The 58-year-old star will co-anchor this weekend’s Academy Awards with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall but before the news was officially announced, the ‘Upshaws’ star kept the gig to herself because she couldn’t face a string of constant questions from her spouse Alex Niedbalski.

She told People magazine: “I can’t tell her stuff because she would drive me nuts asking about it every day.

“Like I’ll tell her, ‘Oh guess what? I’m shooting a movie in Hawaii,’ as I’m heading the airport.”

And when she eventually broke the news to Alex, her spouse only had one thing on her mind.

Asked how her wife had reacted, Wanda said: ” ‘What am I going to wear?’ It was all of that.”

And while Alex has been “working out, doing way too much” to prepare for walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (27.03.22), Wanda has had practicalities on her mind.

She quipped: “Me? I’m just looking for some comfortable shoes.”

The couple – who have been married for 13 years and have twins Olivia and Lucas, 12, together – are open about their relationship on Instagram, and the ‘Black-ish’ star insisted it is “important” for her to share that part of her life with her frans.

She said: “It makes a huge difference.”

Wanda particularly loves her French wife’s cooking.

She said: “I’m learning how to prepare different meals. And I didn’t know you actually can eat cheese and drink wine every day, but apparently it’s a-okay.”

The ‘Other Two’ actress recently admitted she is planning to get drunk at the ceremony, though she’ll hold off tucking into the alcohol until after the first act.

She said: “Then I’m like, I’m here to have some fun. It’s not like I’m getting paid, you know. You get what you pay for. You want sober Wanda, you’ve got to add some zeroes and move that comma. You’re getting free Wanda.

“So if you see just Amy and Regina out, you can just go, ‘Wanda’s drunk, she’s backstage.’ “