Seattle Pride CUTS Amazon as a Sponsor For Its Over-The-Top Requests, Including Rename Parade: “Seattle Pride Parade Presented by Amazon”

Published by

The Seattle Times

Seattle Pride has cut Amazon as a sponsor for its annual parade, citing financial support for lawmakers, organizations and legislation that does not support the LGBTQ community. Amazon has been a sponsor for the event in the past, Seattle Pride Executive Director Krystal Marx said, following the announcement Tuesday. But this time the company came in with a $100,000 offer, significantly higher than past donations, and strings attached — including a request to call the annual celebration Seattle Pride Parade Presented by Amazon. It felt as if Amazon was trying to buy the event and the nonprofit…

