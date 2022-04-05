Britney Spears’ New Assistant Claps Back At Haters, Insists She’s Not Trying To Control Singer After Conservatorship Freedom

Mega

Britney Spears‘ new assistant is in her corner. Vicky T wasted no time hitting back at critics, hours after it was revealed she scored the new gig.

The pop star’s right-hand woman didn’t waste the opportunity to slam Britney’s so-called fans who want her to step in and control everything from the singer’s looks to what she posts on her social media accounts.

Taking to her own social on Sunday after Britney shared a loving post revealing Vicky’s assistant role, the latter addressed all the haters who seemingly want the singer in a conservatorship all over again.

Calling the DMs demanding Britney to make changes “the most obnoxious thing,” Vicky couldn’t wait to call out the hypocrisy.

“The majority of you are cool as hell,” Britney’s new assistant began her rant while making it clear she doesn’t care for gossip. “The biggest thing is these comments and DMs saying, ‘She needs to change her makeup! She needs to do this! She needs to change her posts. She needs to do this, this, and this.”

Vicky continued by asking, “Aren’t you the same people that were all ‘free her, she needs to be free,’ then simultaneously be like, ‘Oh! you be in charge of her. You control her. You do this. You do that. Change this. Change that.”

@vickyt/Instagram

According to Vicky, comments like that make her “wildly annoyed.” Laughing at the irony, she stated, “Those of you that are tagging me saying this stuff, I really think you need to look inside yourself and question why you are trying to control this person. Hasn’t she had enough bulls–t?”

Reiterating her point, Vicky once again suggested haters look in the mirror to figure out “why the hell you were so a part of this freedom movement because you are trying to control this person.”

Ending her rant, Vicky laughed, “You’re coming to me telling me that I should tell her how to live her life. That’s not what I’m here for.” Britney announced she made a new addition to her team on Sunday.

Introducing Vicky to her fans, theToxic singer made it clear that they have formed an unbreakable bond.

@britneyspears/Instagram

“I swear my new assistant is f—ing unbelievable … She has so much grace and patience shooting my silly self … she’s my rock … Love ya mamacita … Pssss can I have some of your boobs,” Britney captioned a clip of them laughing and kissing on the cheek.

Vicky reposted the video, calling Britney “a shining light” and insisting she has “nothing but love for this special human.”

FYI — Britney’s assistant is no stranger to the spotlight. Vicky used to be in the band Cobra Starship.

After being in a 13-year conservatorship, Britney was finally granted freedom in November. The Grammy winner is working closely with her attorney, who has a plan in place for her finances. Britney is also allegedly working on a memoir after scoring a reported $15 million book deal.