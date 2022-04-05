Two Russian Soldiers Dead, More Than 28 Others ‘Seriously Ill’ After Being Fed Poisoned Pies By Ukrainian Civilians

Mega

Two Russian soldiers have died and upwards of 28 more are reported to be “seriously ill” after being fed poisoned pies by Ukrainian civilians when the invading troops attempted to take over their town.

This also comes as another 500 Russian soldiers reportedly ended up in the hospital for alcohol poisoning after ingesting poisoned beverages provided by other Ukrainian civilians in another Ukrainian town.

According to Daily Star, the first incident reportedly took place in the Eastern Ukrainian town of Izium. The two soldiers allegedly passed away immediately after eating the pies provided by the Izium civilians, while the remaining 28 soldiers in the unit reportedly became ill and were quickly taken to be treated.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence reportedly took to Facebook to warn the Ukrainian civilians of the invading Russian soldiers. The Facebook post also allegedly suggested that the Ukrainian civilians “resist” the invading soldiers “by all available means.”

“Ukrainians resist the occupiers by all available means,” the post began. “According to available information, local residents of the Izium district (Kharkiv region) ‘treated’ Russians from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation with poisoned pies.”

“As a result, two occupiers died at once, another 28 were taken to the intensive care unit. Their current state is being clarified,” the post continued. “About 500 more servicemen of the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation are in hospitals due to severe alcohol poisoning of unknown origin.”

Ukrainian officials familiar with the situation have since claimed that Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin plan to write the poisoned troops off as “non-combat losses.”

As Radar reported, while hundreds of troops are being poisoned in Eastern Ukraine, other Russian soldiers are abandoning their positions and giving up the fight against Ukraine because they no longer believe in the cause.

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers — short of weapons and morale — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, the boss of the United Kingdom’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), recently revealed.

“Even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime,” Fleming continued. “It all adds up to the strategic miscalculation that Western leaders warned Putin it would be. It’s become his personal war, with the cost being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and increasingly, by ordinary Russians too.”