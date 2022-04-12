Combing The Tunnels: NYPD Conducting Biggest Manhunt Ever In New York Underground As Subway System Ground To A Halt

The New York Police Department is combing the tunnels in search of a suspect who shot five people and injured at least 13 in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning.

According to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, when authorities arrived at the 36th Street station for the D, N, R lines in the Sunset Park neighborhood, they discovered multiple people had been shot and undetonated devices.

While the spokesperson confirmed 13 were injured, they did not go into detail.

The shooting happened during morning rush hour, leaving the platform a gruesome and bloody mess. Photos and video show the aftermath with several wounded people on the ground.

Law enforcement are now on the hunt for the suspect who allegedly fled the scene wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

NYPD is conducting the biggest manhunt ever, scouring the tunnels for the shooting suspect with the subway system coming to a halt. An eyewitness spoke to the NY Post, claiming the suspect fired off so many rounds she “lost count.”

The woman alleges the suspect is a 5-foot-5 Black man, weighing around 170 pounds. She confirmed he’s wearing an orange vest and gas mask.

“I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on,” the witness told the outlet.