NYC Man Struck with Hammer, Thrown on Subway Tracks in Anti-Gay Attack

A 21-year-old NYC man is in stable condition after an attack early Friday morning in a subway station at East Tremont Avenue and Grand Concourse in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

WABC reports: “Police say a 21-year-old man was accosted by a suspect on the platform of a southbound D train. The suspect yelled an anti-gay slur, pulled out a hammer, hit the victim in the armpit, then threw him onto the subway tracks before fleeing. The victim suffered wounds to the face and head.”

The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s with braided hair, approximately 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, wearing gray sweatpants and a black coat, is still at large. The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.