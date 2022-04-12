Disney Heir Comes Out As Transgender, Rips Florida For ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

MEGA

An heir to Disney has come out as transgender and blasted Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Walt Disney’s Grandson, Roy P. Disney, recently disclosed to the Los Angeles Times that their child, Charlee Disney, is transgender. Charlee, who uses the pronouns them/they, then spoke to the Times.

“I had very few openly gay role models,” Charlee told the Times. “And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.”

Charlee said they identified as gay for years, but then a few years ago, disclosed to family members they were trans.

Kids who identify as LGBTQ already have to deal with higher rates of suicide, Charlee noted.

“Then to put something like this law on top of that?” Charlee asked. “They can’t learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?”

The law is the recent Florida bill that was signed by Republican Gov. Robert DeSantis. The law bans teachers of young students from discussing sexual orientation in the classroom. Some have called it discriminatory and a step-back in LGBTQ acceptance.

Disney has since pushed back against the bill leading to an ongoing fight with DeSantis and Republicans in Florida.