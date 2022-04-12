Trump son-in-law Kushner given $2 billion by Saudi Arabia

Published by

Al-Araby

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner received a $2 billion investment in his company from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund six months after Trump left office, according to a report from The New York Times. Kushner was Trump’s senior advisor during his presidency and cultivated a close relationship with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He secured the huge investment from the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) despite initial doubts expressed by the sovereign fund, reported The New York Times. Trump giving Jared Kushner Middle East portfolio despite Kushner’s seeming l…

