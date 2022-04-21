Ex-‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo & Andy Cohen, Accuses Them Of Ignoring Kim Biermann’s Alleged Racism

MEGA

NeNe Leakes is dragging the companies behind Real Housewives of Atlanta — along with Andy Cohen — to federal court.

According to reports, Leakes is accusing Cohen, NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment and Truly Original of fostering a hostile and racist work environment.

The iconic reality star claims she went to execs to complain about Kim Zolciak-Bierrmann making alleged racist remarks over the years — only to be retaliated against for speaking up.

The RHOA star was one of the original cast members who launched the show in 2008. Her last appearance was in 2020.

Leakes’ lawyer wrote, “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged.”

In the suit, she points to several comments her former friend Bierrmann allegedly made during production.

In 2008, Leakes says while the cast was preparing for a BBQ Biermann said, “words to the effect of: ‘I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken.’”

In the fifth season, she claims Biermann mocked new cast member Kandi Burruss by calling her “ghetto.” Leakes says her ex-BFF perpetuated a racial stereotype by questioning whether Burruss needed a swimming pool.

Leakes then dropped a bombshell. She says around the same time, Biermann used the N-word when referring to her and the other cast members.

The reality star says she complained about the comments. However, Leakes says Biermann wasn’t punished but instead, she got her own show.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” Leakes’ lawyer writes.

The shocking court docs also allege Leakes was forced out in 2020 — pointing out the star was a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter at the time.

“As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs. Leakes — Bravo’s historically most successful Black female talent — should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True,” Leakes’ suit read. “Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the ‘house she built,’ denying her a regular role.”

The suit comes after years of Leakes trashing Cohen and Bravo publicly over her departure. Cohen has yet to respond to the lawsuit.