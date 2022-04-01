Experts Warn Vladimir Putin’s ‘Napoleon Complex’ Might Lead To World War 3

Mega

Professor Abraham Buunk and Professor Mark van Vugt argue whether Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s “Napoleon Complex” could be a factor as to why he’s flexed his military muscle in an attempt to take over the neighboring nation of Ukraine.

The “Napoleon Complex” is a psychological syndrome that exists in shorter men who believe they need to show their strength and power to counteract being perceived as weaker than taller individuals.

Its name comes from the infamous French conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte who was reportedly only 5 foot 4 inches. Many historians believed he used his spreading empire as a way to compensate for himself internally. A claim many also are applying to Putin.

The leader of Russia is extremely private and seems a bit self-conscious about his public image, especially when it comes to the people of his own country.

Putin’s official height is listed as 5 foot 7 but some reports suggest that the Russian president could be as short as 5 foot 2 inches. The estimates were reported after comparing the foreign leader to other elected officials he has stood beside such as Turkish laderRecep Tayyip Erdogan or former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Several pics of the Russian president show Putin wearing high-rising clunky shoes, with some theorizing that the footwear is meant to boost his height. Others believe he uses lifts in the shoes themselves.

Professor van Vugt has said that the tyrant adopting ruthless tactics such as poisoning is trying to “compensate for his lack of physical strength.” He continues to warn world leaders to be “very careful that … [pushing him] doesn’t start a third world war.”

In an interview with the Sun, the professor claims that Putin “wants to come across as a strong leader.”

“The way he poses for the camera, all these pictures of him bare chested, playing ice-hockey, hunting … They are all the kind of things you see in someone who is not secure in their power position and that may be the result of his short stature – the more dominant, authoritarian kind of strategies to be taken seriously.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gone on for well over a month, exceeding every predicted estimate with many within Putin’s inner circles believing the taking of Kyiv would take only a matter of days.