Princess Diana’s Personal Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Dies At 78

Princess Diana‘s personal photographer Patrick Demarchelier died on Thursday at the age of 78.

His unexpected passing was announced in a post on Demarchelier’s official Instagram page, revealing that the famed cameraman died with his wife, Mia, and their three sons by his side.

The post shared three photos of Demarchelier in different stages of his life and career.

The first of the three black-and-while pics shows the iconic photographer adjusting lights for what could be assumed as one of his many famous photoshoots throughout his decades-long career.

The second photo shows a much younger Demarchelier and this time, he was the model. The snap shows someone taking a photo of him while he’s looking through a handheld camera. Demarchelier is seen surrounded by a bare bush while wearing a professional outfit, including slacks, a tie, and a jacket.

The final pic is a headshot of the famous photographer, showing the grandfather of three holding his beloved pup inside his fashionable denim jacket.

The post was captioned with the tragic news, reading, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78,” the statement read. “He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”

Demarchelier reportedly passed away on the island of St Barts. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The professional photographer worked for some of the biggest publications such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. His talent caught everyone’s attention, even Princess Diana’s. She brought him onto her team as her personal photographer before her untimely death in 1997. The French artist was also the first non-British cameraman to be asked to photograph the royal family.

The amount of celebrities he shot is several miles long and includes iconic names like Madonna, Gisele Bündchen, Hillary Clinton, Nicole Kidman, Cara Delevingne, and Kate Moss.

American fashion model Bella Hadid posted an image on her Instagram account of the cover of Vogue which Demarchelier took of her and fellow model Chu Wong back in 2017.

She wrote, “I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle, most legendary, soft but full of life. You will be missed Patrick. Rest In Peace.”