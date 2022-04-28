First Lil Nas X Tour, The ‘Long Live Montero’ Tour, Set To Kick Off In September

Lil Nas X

The first Lil Nas X tour is here. The rapper took the world by storm in recent years with hits including “Old Town Road,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and “Industry Baby.” Now, for the first time in his young career, he is bringing his distinct brand of queer-affirming hip-hop to that audience.

The Atlanta-based artist announced his first world tour, the “Long Live Montero” tour, on Tuesday via his favorite medium, a tongue-in-cheek YouTube trailer. “My world. My universe. Everyone’s allowed – except gay people,” Lil Nas X comically says over clips of music videos and live performances that define his purposeful showcasing of his queer identity in his music and performances.

i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live. pic.twitter.com/W3Lt8dP04p — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 26, 2022

An inaugural tour is a huge step, but, as he did during his rise, Lil Nas X kept a humorous tone in promoting the announcement. “All of [you] better come or I will cry on Instagram Live,” he tweeted alongside the trailer. He went on the joke that hand holding wouldn’t be allowed “unless it’s for the group prayer” and that he is trying to get The Wiggles to co-headline the tour with him.

The tour kicks off in Detroit on September 6 with 14 U.S. dates and seven European dates. An exclusive presale through CashApp is currently live. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Image courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment