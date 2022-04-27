GOP candidate openly cites racist ‘Great Replacement’ theory in newspaper interview

Published by

Raw Story

By David Edwards Republican congressional candidate Neil Robinson Kumar of Arkansas told a local newspaper that he is running to combat “the Great Replacement,” a racist theory claiming that immigrants are replacing white Americans. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette published the remarks on Tuesday. “What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?” the paper asked Kumar. “The most pressing issue facing my constituents is also the most pressing issue facing America: the Great Replacement,” the candidate replied. “Millions of illegal aliens are pouring across o…

