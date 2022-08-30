GOP Nominee Blake Masters scrubs website of core positions and shifts blame to LGBTQ and Black people

Published by

AlterNet

By David Badash Billionaire-backed Blake Masters, the Arizona Republican party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate is undergoing a massive transformation little more than two months before Election Day and nearly two months after early voting in the Grand Canyon State has already begun. Masters is a venture capitalist, the former COO of billionaire Peter Thiel’s investment firm, and former head of his foundation. He’s been described as someone who “spews white supremacist conspiracies,” including promoting the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, saying Democrats “hope to just change the demograph…

Read More