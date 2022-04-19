Hugh Jackman’s Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence On Rumors Actor Is Gay

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Going strong! Hugh Jackman‘s wife of 26 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, squashed longtime rumors that her husband is gay, even laughing off the speculation about his sexuality.

“I mean, hello guys — if he was gay, he could be gay!” Furness, 66, said on the Not an Overnight Success podcast.

The actress pointed out that Hugh could get whoever he wanted and would know “he didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore,” she continued. “And he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying!”

“It’s so silly, and then people perpetuate silly things and it’s boring,” the Australia-born star added.

The Wolverine actor, 53, has often celebrated his relationship with Deborra, calling it “destiny” for them to end up together after crossing paths nearly three decades ago.

“Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!” he gushed alongside a photo of them cozying up at the beach together while ringing in their 26th wedding anniversary this April.

Deborra and Hugh met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli back in 1995 and quickly hit it off. They tied the knot in 1996 and went on to welcome two children together: Oscar, 21, and Ava, 16.

The mom of two said it has been awkward to see each other in sex scenes over the years, but they both know how to keep it strictly business.

“It’s so weird — I suppose because I’ve done it so many times before, it’s not really romantic,” she said of herself, revealing it’s not as steamy as one may think. “You’ve got the light in your face, you’ve got to hit a mark and so, it’s not really sexy.”

The same goes for Hugh when his character is getting handsy on the big screen. “When I’m sitting in the theater watching — especially if I’m with the kids — I feel a little uncomfortable,” she admitted. “Also, a lot of the time, I’m very good friends with the actress he’s making out with as we’re making a film, we all get to know each other.”