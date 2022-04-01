Justice Department warns states against legislation preventing trans youth from receiving gender-affirming care

Published by

New York Daily News

The U.S. Department of Justice is reminding all states that there are federal constitutional and statutory provisions in place to protect transgender youth against discrimination, including when they are seeking gender-affirming care. In a letter Thursday addressed to all U.S. state attorneys general, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, reinforced federal nondiscrimination obligations afforded to trans youth. “(The DOJ) is committed to ensuring that transgender youth, like all youth, are treated fairly and with dignity in accordance wi…

