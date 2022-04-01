UK government will ban gay conversion therapy, changing previous plan -report

Published by

Reuters UK

LONDON (Reuters) -The UK government will ban conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales, but not for transgender people, ITV reported on Thursday. Hours earlier the government had confirmed an ITV report it would drop a plan to introduce legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy and would instead review how existing law could be utilised more effectively to prevent it. That prompted an angry response from LGBT groups and some lawmakers. “The Prime Minister has changed his mind off the back of the reaction to our report and he WILL now ban conversion therapy after all,”…

Read More