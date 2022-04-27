Kansas Senate overrides veto on trans athlete ban, but can the House do the same?

Published by

The Kansas City Star

A two-thirds majority of the Kansas Senate voted Tuesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on a bill banning transgender students from girls sports as well as a bill ensuring parents can view and challenge classroom content. But the bills’ chances of becoming law are far from certain. It’s unclear if and when the Kansas House will take up the measures or if they’ll have the 84 votes needed. The chamber was 10 votes short of a veto-proof majority when it passed the bill earlier this month. “This week we don’t, we still have members missing,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman said Tuesday when asked w…

Read More