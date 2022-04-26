Enjoying Her 80s! Jane Fonda Insists She Isn’t Bothered By The Fact That She’s ‘Closer To Death’

MEGA

Though Jane Fonda looks and feels great, the 84-year-old acknowledged that she doesn’t have a ton of time left on earth — but getting older isn’t something she fears.

“I’m super-conscious that I’m closer to death. And it doesn’t really bother me that much,” she revealed while on CBS Sunday Morningalongside Grace & Frankie costar Lily Tomlin. “What bothers me is that my body is, you know, basically not mine! My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder’s not mine. You’re looking at somebody who’s only me from here up.”

“The fact is, if you’re alive and relatively healthy at an older – I mean, I’m almost 85,” continued the star. “The fact that I’m still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don’t have my old joints? And I can’t ski or bike or run anymore? You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!”

Another thing that has changed for Fonda is her drinking habits, as she now stays away from alcohol because of the intense hangovers they cause.

“Even with one drink, like, if I had a martini tonight, I would be at half-mast tomorrow. Now, that wasn’t true when I was younger. But as you get older, I think alcohol affects you differently. And I only have so many tomorrows left,” she pointed out. “I don’t want to be at half-mast for any of them!”

As she and Tomlin, 82, prepare for the final batch of Grace & Frankie episode to drop on Netflix on Friday, April 29, the pair admitted that they never saw themselves having such success at this age, with the comedian confessing, “I was ready to go on the road again!”

It was her stand-up routine that brought them together, as Fonda watched her perform while she was first putting together 9 to 5. “I fell in love. I mean, I was blown away,” she insisted. “And when I left the theater that night I said to myself, ‘I’m not making a movie about secretaries unless Lily Tomlin is in it.'”

The women have been tight gals pals ever since, so when they were offered to star in Grace & Frankie together, it was a no-brainer.

“I just knew we would do it because it was about something that was important to us, aging women, and them not being marginalized and being treated like human beings and how they would want to be treated and thought of,” Tomlin explained to PEOPLE. “And so it just felt so natural. I didn’t even expect, she didn’t expect it either. We didn’t expect to be on a hit series at this point in our lives.”