GOP-led states are clearing record numbers of anti-LGBTQ bills. Can Biden do anything?

Published by

The Kansas City Star

WASHINGTON — A day after the Kansas Legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto to prohibit transgender women from participating in school sports, White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre walked to the podium in the press briefing room and said it had been one of the worst weeks for anti-LGBT laws in 2023. That same week, she said, the North Dakota Senate had passed 10 anti-LGBTQ laws in one day. In Idaho, the governor signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender kids, as did the governor of Indiana. “Look, this is awful news. Let’s be very clear about that,” s…

Read More