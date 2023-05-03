Kansas will legally define gender as sex at birth. What that means for transgender rights

Published by

The Kansas City Star

Republican lawmakers in Kansas passed a sweeping law last week that will restrict the kinds of public spaces and services transgender and nonbinary Kansans will have access to, overriding a veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Referred to by supporters as the “women’s bill of rights,” the law is the first of its kind passed in the U.S. and is set to take effect in July. The national anti-trans group Independent Women’s Forum has been pushing for this law and similar variations across the country. They say the law is meant to prevent judges from interfering with existing single-sex public spa…

