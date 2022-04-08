Kelly Rowland Reacts To Kanye West’s Last-Minute Coachella Cancelation, Reveals It Took ‘Months’ Of Rehearsing To Join Beyoncé On Festival Stage

Mega

Kelly Rowland has something to say about Kanye Westdeciding to drop out as headliner of Coachella 2022 with only a weeks’ notice. The singer — who graced the stage with Beyoncé during the 2018 festival — knows how much work and preparation it takes to get ready for a gig like Coachella, telling Radar, she, Bey, and Michelle Williams spent “months” and “hours” rehearsing for their surprise performance.

When Radar caught up with Kelly at the Avalon in Hollywood for Thursday’s American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert, she didn’t hesitate to address Kanye’s shocking decision.

The 44-year-old rapper decided to pull out of the music festival in Indio, CA, earlier this week, giving the people that run Coachella only a little more than one week’s notice.

Kanye was set to headline the Sunday festival sets. Coachella has since announced that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will take the rapper’s place.

While Ye did not explain his sudden change of heart, Kelly doesn’t believe his absence will affect the music festival.

The Motivation singer told Radar, “The folks at Coachella are very smart. They are a wonderful team, organized, and brilliant, and they will figure it out because they have the best of the best.”

Kelly — who performed at Thursday’s heart disease awareness event — spoke to us about the pressure of performing in front of a large group like those at Coachella.

When Radar asked about how she got ready to reunite with her Destiny’s Child crew for their festival appearance four years ago, Kelly joked that people “don’t even know” how much time they spent rehearsing.

Repeating that it took “months” and “hours” of fine-tuning to make sure that “everything was perfect,” Kelly revealed the group had it down to a science before their Coachella performance.

“But it’s fun!” she told us. Kelly also revealed that after all that hard work, she couldn’t tell if fans even enjoyed the show.

“The surprise was the reaction from fans,” she dished. “I couldn’t hear anything. I got offstage and was like, ‘Did they like it?'” Kelly laughed.

Radar reassured her that fans did, indeed, LOVE the brief Destiny Child reunion.

Kelly dazzled in red while joining her famous pals Garcelle Beauvais, Vivica A. Fox, Star Jones, Christina Milian, and Jeannie Mai for the AHA event. The organization’s goal is to bring awareness to the number one killer of women — heart disease.