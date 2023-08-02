Kelly Rowland Feels ‘Fulfilled and Honored’ She Got to Chase Her Childhood Dreams Alongside Lifelong Bestie Beyoncé

Published by Chicago Tribune The movie “Oppenheimer” reminds us that a healthy society must leave room for people who face down power to pursue truth, who introduce new ways of thinking or who choose to follow …Read More »
Published by AlterNet In the past, what was once Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District in Central Florida had strong DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs. But that changed on Tuesday, August 1, when all DEI programs …Read More »
Published by Raw Story A fringe political group associated with Sarah Palin may have broken a string of campaign finance laws, according to a recent complaint. Alaska lawyer Scott Kendall, of the firm Cashion Gilmore, filed …Read More »
Published by Reuters UK MILAN (Reuters) – The city of Milan will resume registering children born abroad from male couples, its mayor said on Thursday, after challenging curbs imposed by the right-wing national government. The government …Read More »