Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Jimmy Kimmel To Capitol Police Over Will Smith Joke

Radar Online
House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol police over a joke about Will Smith during Wednesday night’s episode of his late-night show.

The Republican from Georgia tweeted a clip from Kimmel’s show where, during the opening monologue, he brought up Greene’s comments on the recent Supreme Court vote.

In the short clip, the comedian said: “This woman, “Klan mom” is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.'”

He then went on to joke, “Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

The joke is in reference to Will slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last week.

Greene said, “ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police.”

Kimmel retweeted Greene’s post writing “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

Many have been calling out Greene for her blatant “hypocrisy.” Many on Twitter argued Kimmel didn’t even make an actual threat while others called the 47-year-old politician a “Karen.”

One individual not impressed commented, “weird how fast the free speech brigade shapeshifts into a giant snowdrift the moment anyone says something they don’t like.”

The Capitol Police have yet to comment on the matter.

