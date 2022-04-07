Russian Troops Allegedly Ordered To Kill Ukrainian Civilians As Putin’s Army Wipes Out 5,000 Innocent Lives

Mega

Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion of Ukraine is moving into disturbing territory as Russian troops have allegedly been ordered to slaughter entire villages of civilians.

A furious commander allegedly screamed “kill them all” after his own soldiers warned the military leader that they had innocent villagers in their sight.

Ukrainian spies claim to have hacked a call during the battle of Mariupol, which led to 150,000 people trapped by a Russian siege.

At least 5,000 innocent people are thought to have been killed in the relentless bombardment of Russian troops firing at the neighboring nation.

In the alleged call — which has yet to be verified — a Russian soldier tells his commander that he can see two people wearing civilian clothes.

Their commander allegedly yelled at the soldier to “Take them all out! Kill them all!” The soldier then replied “Understood.” The commander allegedly asked, “What are you waiting for?” before being told, “it is a village of civilians”. The Russian chief was then heard yelling to “Shoot the civilian cars.”

The recent claim emerged on the heels of Ukrainian troops being accused of killing Russian prisoners of war.

A video posted online appears to show four Russian paratroopers lying on a road in pools of blood with one man being getting shot by a Ukrainian soldier.

The validity of this video is also up in the air as the BBC’s team suggests that the video was filmed before March 29th, the date it was allegedly filmed.

In the latest reports from the war front, Russian forces are currently marching from the north at Izyum, the east in Donbas, and are poised to advance from the south. Women, children and the elderly have been urged to flee from Dnipro as it had been given similar warnings for civilians to “flee or face death” in the frontline regions of the war-torn nation.

Western officials warned that Russia is focusing on the Donbas region, which had been partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Russia was recently suspended from the UN Human Rights Council as 93 of the 193 members voted in favor of the U.S.-led proposal with only 24 against and 58 abstentions. It was only the second-ever suspension of a country since the international organization’s inception.

Russia has been hard-pressed to find any support from the developed nations.